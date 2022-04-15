Submit Release
Building Demolition to Begin on Route 147 (Market Street) in Halifax Borough, Dauphin County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a building demolition project is expected to begin next week on Route 147 (Market Street) at the intersection with Route 225 in Halifax Borough, Dauphin County.

This work includes the demolition of buildings at 327 and 329 Market Street in advance of an intersection improvement project at Market Street and Route 225 in the borough.

Weather permitting, work will begin Monday, April 18. There will be intermittent traffic stops of up to 15 minutes each weekdays between the hours of 8:30 AM and 3:30 PM. Delays are expected. Motorists should take alternate routes or plan extra time for their travels.

This work is expected to be completed by early May of this year.

JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA, is the prime contractor on this $197,770 project.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

