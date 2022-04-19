National Veteran Business Development Council is partnering with World Trade Week New York City in May 2022
For the 2nd year, NVBDC is partnering with World Trade Week NYC's nationwide celebration of international trade that observes trade-related organizations.
This is an opportunity for business owners to learn how to be a part of the more than $1 trillion gross domestic product output of the New York City economy.”DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council is proud to partner with World Trade Week NYC as part of an annual nationwide celebration of international trade observed by business and trade-related organizations across the United States during May. The mission of World Trade Week NYC is to promote the importance of international trade to the New York City metropolitan area economy. New Yorkers depend heavily on international commerce for their jobs, standard of living, and the various goods and services available to its diverse population.
— Keith King, Founder & CEO, NVBDC
Trade organizations, businesses, and other stakeholders come together nationally and locally to promote and facilitate international trade in the U.S. economy. The New York tri-state region's trade and transportation community celebrate World Trade Week throughout May, offering a full agenda of educational seminars, global business networking events, and the International Trade Awards Breakfast that recognizes the exemplary achievements of practitioners in the field.
We work together to:
• Recognize the contribution of international trade to economic growth and job creation in the New York metropolitan region
• Highlight the link between international trade and transportation and the region's economic well‐being
• Celebrate companies and organizations succeeding in the global marketplace and highlight their contribution to the region's economy
• Share knowledge, resources, and ideas to facilitate small business success internationally
• Provide scholarships to undergraduate students of international business
Join the live World Trade Week Kick-Off event on May 5, 2022, at 2 pm.
This year, the keynote speaker will be Bethann Rooney, Port Deputy Director, The Port Authority of NY/NJ. She will discuss Port Infrastructure to Support World Trade and Global Supply Chains.
Bethann Rooney is the Deputy Director of the Port Department of The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey. She runs the Port's day-to-day administrative and operations functions, including facility management, infrastructure, environmental sustainability, port efficiency, business development, finance, and human resources. She is the architect and coordinator of the Port's Council on Port Performance, the first forum of its kind in the nation that enables port constituents to come together to identify challenges to port efficiency and reliability and develop solutions. Before this, Ms. Rooney was the General Manager of Port Security for the Port Authority for 13 years. Having assumed this post immediately after the 9/11 tragedy, she is recognized as a world leader in maritime security and emergency management issues. A 28-year veteran in the maritime industry, she is a graduate of the State University of New York Maritime College with a master's degree in International Transportation and a bachelor's degree in Marine Transportation with qualifications as a Third Mate.
To learn more about WTWNYC: https://nvbdc.org/nvbdc-news/national-veteran-business-development-council-is-partnering-with-world-trade-week-new-york-city-in-may-2022/
“This is an opportunity for business owners to learn how to be a part of the more than $1 trillion gross domestic product output of the New York City economy.” Said Keith King, Founder and CEO, NVBDC.
As part of our partnership, NVBDC's Founder and CEO Keith King will present "Open Doors," a presentation for Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Businesses and Veteran-Owned Businesses on how they can tap the $80 billion supplier diversity initiative market with the proper certification. Government entities are not the only ones giving procurement contract set-asides for SDVOB/VOB. The presentation will be on May 17 at 1 pm as part of the 2022 World Trade Week NYC event.
Many private-sector corporations want to do business with certified SDVOB/VOBs. Learn how to access the opportunities these corporations have to offer.
To register for this webinar via WebEx, click here: https://bit.ly/3LN4ghJ
World Trade Week NYC is an active network of more than 70 organizations in the New York metro region working together to underscore the importance of international trade, logistics, and port operations to the region's economy and to use their collective expertise to help the region's businesses grow through international trade. World Trade Week NYC is hosted by the New York District Export Council.
NVBDC’s Mission Statement: NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all-size businesses, ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and operational control.
Any Questions go to www.nvbdc.org or contact us at (888)-CERTIFIED | (888) 237-8434
Keith King, Founder & CEO
National Veteran Business Development Council
+1 313-446-6885
