Maintain Public Health Measures this Holiday Weekend

CANADA, April 14 - Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island - Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Heather Morrison, encourages Islanders to continue prevention measures learned over the last two years this holiday weekend, especially when attending events and gatherings. This is an important time for friends and family to gather, yet it is essential for Islanders to continue to maintain physical distancing as much as possible, stay home when they are feeling sick and host outside events when possible. This includes wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.

Islanders who are over the age of 50, who are immunocompromised or have underlying medical conditions are at higher risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19. Individuals in these groups should be extra careful and use as many layers of protection as possible to protect themselves.

"The best step we can take to protect ourselves and others is to ensure our COVID-19 vaccinations are up to date," said Dr. Morrison. "I strongly recommend that all children age 5 and over be fully immunized and individuals age 12 years and older be fully vaccinated, including a booster, when eligible. Being up to date with COVID-19 vaccines provides robust and sustained protection against COVID-19 and its variants as we continue to navigate through the pandemic."

"I have received special news from the Easter Bunny," said, Dr. Morrison. "The Easter Bunny is feeling healthy and will safely be visiting PEI homes to leave treats for children."

Rapid antigen tests are available at Access PEI sites across the island for at home testing. A reminder that individuals should not rely on a single negative antigen test. These screening tests are best administered twice, 24 to 48 hours apart.

The most recent available COVID-19 testing and case data numbers are available here.

As of Sunday, April 10, 97.5 per cent of Island residents over the age of 12 years received at least one dose of vaccine and 94.5 per cent were fully vaccinated. 69.2 per cent of children ages 5 to 11 had one dose of vaccine and 52.2 per cent have two doses. There are almost 46,000 Islanders eligible to receive a booster dose.

Parents of unvaccinated children between the ages of 5 and 11 years should make an appointment for their children to receive a first dose. Children are vulnerable to developing long COVID-19 and the long-term health impacts of post-viral illnesses is not yet known.

Anyone 12 years of age and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination, first and second dose, at a Health PEI vaccination clinic or at one of the many partner pharmacies across the province. Almost 45,000 Island residents age 12 and over are now eligible for a booster dose. Booster doses are also being offered at clinics and partner pharmacies to those 12 years of age and older who received their second dose five and a half months earlier. Island children 5 to 11 years of age can receive their COVID-19 vaccine at a Health PEI vaccination clinic.

Individuals who are isolating and require supports are encouraged to dial 2-1-1 to be directed to nearby community support systems, or provincial government service offices. This assistance includes help with securing food, personal prescriptions, over-the-counter medications and other emergency situations. The program operates on a self-referral basis. More information is available here.

For information on PEI's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, including vaccine facts, immunization data and booking an appointment, visit COVID-19 Vaccines. For answers to commonly asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, visit Answers to Common COVID-19 Vaccine Questions.

For the latest information about Prince Edward Island's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit COVID-19 (coronavirus) in Prince Edward Island.

Backgrounder:

The Chief Public Health Office continues to work closely with the federal government, provincial and territorial counterparts, government departments and Health PEI to monitor the pandemic situation and prepare for all COVID-19 related impacts to the province, including health, social and economic. The public health risk of COVID-19 is continually reassessed, and Islanders will be updated as new information becomes available.

Everyone is encouraged to follow routine prevention measures:

Get vaccinated, including a booster when eligible

Wear a properly fitted, three-layer mask in indoor public places

Keep your circle of contacts small

Wash hands frequently with soap and water

Cough and sneeze into your elbow or a tissue

Stay home if you are not feeling well

Limit touching your eyes, nose and mouth

Physical distance - stay two meters (6 feet) apart

Don't share items like drinking glasses and water bottles

Frequently clean surfaces like taps, doorknobs and countertops

Media Contacts:

Samantha Hughes Health and Wellness (902) 316-1323 shughes@gov.pe.ca