Minister’s statement on Woodfibre LNG decision

CANADA, April 14 - Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, has released the following statement in response to the decision of Woodfibre LNG to issue notice to proceed with major construction in 2023:  

“Woodfibre’s decision to issue a notice to proceed to its prime contractor, McDermott International, is a strong indication that industrial companies see B.C. as a secure jurisdiction in which to invest.

“Our government will work with companies who are committed to the CleanBC goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

“Woodfibre LNG was permitted in 2015 and recently announced a further $600 million in its project this year. This shows confidence in our stringent regulatory process.

“Our government’s approach puts British Columbians first and rejects the old ways of ignoring climate impacts.

“We are ready and willing to work with investors who meet our four conditions for natural gas development that all projects should:

  • guarantee a fair return for B.C.’s natural resources;
  • guarantee jobs and training opportunities for British Columbians;
  • respect and make partnerships with First Nations; and
  • protect B.C.’s air, land and water, including living up to the Province’s climate commitments under CleanBC.

“Woodfibre LNG has demonstrated its commitment to meet or exceed these conditions. If successful, Woodfibre will be the lowest-emission LNG facility in the world.”

