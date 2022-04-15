College of Eastern Idaho and Idaho National Laboratory AnnouncementApr20

Join Idaho National Laboratory and the College of Eastern Idaho for an exciting announcement at the College of Eastern Idaho campus in Idaho Falls.

Idaho National Laboratory and the College of Eastern Idaho will hold a press conference to announce a program that will develop community college students, enhance workforce development in eastern Idaho, and provide professional development opportunities for INL employees.

Battelle Energy Alliance (operator of INL) will announce a significant contribution and commitment to enable Idaho students and their contribution to the workforce of the future.

INL Director John Wagner, CEI President Rick Aman, and other state representatives will provide remarks.

The event will take place April 20 at 10:30 a.m. in the College of Eastern Idaho Board Room 1600 S 25th E, Idaho Falls, ID.