Derby Barracks/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

PRESS RELEASE

 

               

 

CASE#:  22A5001379

 

TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier                                                    

 

STATION:  Derby                   

 

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881

 

 

DATE/TIME:  4/12/22            1119 Hours

 

LOCATION:  Orleans, VT

 

VIOLATION:  First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

 

 

ACCUSED:  Connor Dickerson                                                                                                     

 

AGE:  22

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Coventry, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

                On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received information of several domestic assault incidents that had taken place from the month of February 2022 to the beginning of April 2022.  Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Connor Dickerson, had caused bodily injury to a household member and placed them in fear of imminent bodily injury or death.  Dickerson was located on 4/14/22 and subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault.  Dickerson was then transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for violating his probation.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE:  4/15/22    1300 Hours                      

 

COURT:  Orleans

 

LODGED - LOCATION:  Northern State    

 

BAIL:  None

 

MUG SHOT: Not available

 

 

 

Trooper Jeff Ferrier

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

(802) 334-8881

