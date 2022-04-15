Derby Barracks/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

PRESS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001379

TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/12/22 1119 Hours

LOCATION: Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Connor Dickerson

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received information of several domestic assault incidents that had taken place from the month of February 2022 to the beginning of April 2022. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Connor Dickerson, had caused bodily injury to a household member and placed them in fear of imminent bodily injury or death. Dickerson was located on 4/14/22 and subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Dickerson was then transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for violating his probation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 4/15/22 1300 Hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State

BAIL: None

MUG SHOT: Not available