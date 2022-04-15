Derby Barracks/First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
PRESS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001379
TROOPER: Jeff Ferrier
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/12/22 1119 Hours
LOCATION: Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Connor Dickerson
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Coventry, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, The Vermont State Police received information of several domestic assault incidents that had taken place from the month of February 2022 to the beginning of April 2022. Through investigation it was revealed the accused, Connor Dickerson, had caused bodily injury to a household member and placed them in fear of imminent bodily injury or death. Dickerson was located on 4/14/22 and subsequently arrested for First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault. Dickerson was then transported to the Derby Barracks for processing and later lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility for violating his probation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE: 4/15/22 1300 Hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State
BAIL: None
MUG SHOT: Not available
Trooper Jeff Ferrier
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881