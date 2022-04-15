The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Project Earth: Vice or Virtue

How to Restore Planet Earth and the Ruling of The Orthians

“The gravity of their original planet Merg (and subsequently Orthia) is about one-sixth of Earth’s gravity and this permitted them to grow very tall.”—” — by Richard Pryor.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Richard Pryor will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with his published book titled Project Earth: Vice or Virtue. It is a science fantasy fiction novel about the Orthians and the Earth’s inhabitants. A few days ago, the High Council of Sentients directed Commander Onhu Elau, the Gray’s most senior leader, to reassess Earth’s primary inhabitants: man. As to order, they will again travel eleven light-years to an obscure planet circling a G-type main-sequence star (G2V) deep within the Milky Way Galaxy: Earth.

The commander’s years of experience taught him to be conscious and to not underestimate any species. He has seen many and has personally witnessed nature’s genius, adaptability, and aggression. Upon their arrival, the Gray commander is astonished by how much human development and progress has occurred. Join the trip of Commander Elau’s reconnaissance mission to Earth where he finds a species with notable achievements but still trying to overcome

its own worst instincts.

Richard J. Pryor has a fulfilling retirement life on Table Rock Lake in Missouri with his family. He has a life-long interest in science fiction and space adventures. After service to his country in Vietnam (military career). He pledged to serve his community. For years, he keenly supported the sound government for the people it serves and then for the creation of safe, decent, affordable housing opportunities for everyone.

Project Earth: Vice or Virtue

Written by: Richard Pryor

