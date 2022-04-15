PSD News Release: DEPUTY SHERIFF II RECRUITMENT OPEN ON OAHU AND MAUI

HONOLULU – The Department of Public Safety (PSD) is looking for qualified, hard-working men and women to join the State Sheriff Division.

PSD is seeking applicants willing to serve on Oahu and Maui. Recruitment opens April 15th on the Department of Human Resources and Development (DHRD) website.

To qualify, the applicant must have one year of law enforcement work experience. The applicant must be a high school graduate and be able to read and comprehend complex written material such as rules and regulations; write a clear, factual report; and have at least two years of work experience which demonstrates these abilities, among other things.

Individuals who pass the testing phase will participate in a modified Law Enforcement Recruit Class, which will consist of classroom and on-the-job training in the laws, rules, regulations, principles, practices, procedures, and techniques of law enforcement; the operation of firearms and other equipment; as well as physical conditioning.

For more information and to apply to become a Deputy Sheriff, go to the DHRD jobseeker’s page on April 15th and search for “Deputy Sheriff”: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/hawaii

Toni Schwartz Public Information Officer Hawaii Department of Public Safety Office: 808-587-1358 Cell: 808-683-5507 [email protected] http://hawaii.gov/psd/ Facebook: www.Facebook.com/HawaiiPSD Twitter: www.Twitter.com/HawaiiPSD