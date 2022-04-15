The Los Angeles Times Festival Of Books of 2022 presents, Children of Eden: The Trilogy of the Risin

The Crusade In The New Infested World

“I gazed out the window, and the moon glowed in the night. I could hear my father whistling and rattling his keys, and I also could hear the calling of the undead.”—” — Melvina Hawkins Patterson.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Melvina Hawkins Patterson will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled Children of Eden: The Trilogy of the Rising. A science fiction novel about an experiment gone wrong. An intelligent scientist develops a formula, and mechanisms, hoping to rid the world of deadly cancers. It was named Serum 222, designed to kill a strain of the dangerous illness. The serum was handed to the hands of a demented scientist and used to raise a nation. The world is infested with the walking dead, and messy society and places. It's a mission to save the human race from becoming extinct.

Termination Project X is a movement put in place for the extermination of the undead. Hunters set out to cut them down by numbers, preventing any more humans from coming in contact with the infected.

Melvina Hawkins Patterson was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was raised in a large family of eight siblings. Her mother, Kathy Grant, inspired her to become the author she is today.

Children of Eden: The Trilogy of the Rising

Written by: Melvina Hawkins Patterson

Kindle |

Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.