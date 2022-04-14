2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Argument
Author Kenneth Michael Plaisance Tackles Riveting Issues Involving DNA Testing, Child Support, and Feminism in his Book: The Argument
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The world of literature is not limited to repetitive storylines and themes. As a matter of fact, there has been a fascinating romance threading between the lines of law and fiction as more and more lawyers try to write facts needed to be explored by the legal community. Kenneth Michael Plaisance’s The Argument is the perfect example of literature whose storylines depict the groping moral context of the law.
— Martin Luther King Jr.
This thought-provoking book foreshadows the life of the main character, Attorney Kenneth Starr, as he takes on the topic of DNA and child support issues. His passionate and dedicated quest to challenge these issues started when his client, a DNA expert, discovered false DNA child support reports against men across the United States. His client seeks the help of the justice department under the false claims act, only to be shut down by the justice department head, who happens to be a dominant lesbian feminist. She purposely hid the file. Coincidentally, the client was found dead the following day.
Kenneth then takes readers into the battle of challenging the lack of calibration of the instrument used in DNA testing, which created false positives to prove the paternity of a child. Along with the relevant themes of DNA testing and child support, the author also takes on the issue of feminism in the cases of enslaving and putting men behind bars for failing to pay child support, conducting manhunts, and women dominating government seats. This book is written in hopes to provoke thought and discussion; the author adds a little taste of steamy sex scenes for entertainment, all the while educating the layman and even the lawyers.
If you are a father denied of your rights of privacy regarding your child, if you are someone who does not have any say on the unjust and forced obligations, or if you are simply a citizen who screams against the horror of injustice, this book is perfect for you.
Kenneth Michael Plaisance is a proud father of three and a personal injury attorney who practices in Louisiana Texas. He is also admitted to practice in the US Supreme Court; litigated discrimination and retaliation cases, and handled federal, state, and city civil service appeals. Kenneth has a Master's degree in Employment Law and is currently practicing in his hometown of New Orleans. His legal career of more than 29 years has brought him to his true passion for writing. Although he has authored poetry titled Seriously and Deliriously Still in Love with You, The Argument is his first attempt to write as an author of a novel. This novel is a combination of law, poetry, and steaming hot erotica.
The Argument
Written by: Kenneth Michael Plaisance
