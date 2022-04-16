Submit Release
Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens | a Cutting-Edge Digital Learning Experience

Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens | promo image

Experience the animated, interactive web app on desktop Chrome browser at: https://pandemics.historyadventures.app

Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens combines digital storytelling with interactive learning design to craft a rich pedagogical experience the brings the pages of history to life.”
— Spencer Striker, PhD

DOHA, QATAR, April 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presenting Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens—a cutting-edge, digital learning experience built for desktop Chrome browser (Chromebooks)—designed to enhance student understanding of the role of pandemics in world history. Designed by Digital Media Design professor, Spencer Striker, PhD, at Northwestern University in Qatar, the brand new digital learning product features advanced web animation, interaction design, and digital storytelling.

“To Do No Harm,” tells the story of Nikos of Athens, a physician during the Plague of Athens, 429 BCE, who struggles to treat the multitude who fall ill during this world-upending ordeal, causing him to question everything he holds dear, from his faith in Apollo, healer under the gods, to the meaning of his Hippocratic Oath, and what is truly at stake in medical ethics.

Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens combines digital storytelling with interactive learning design to craft a rich pedagogical experience that immerses students—narrativizing the experiences of diverse people, around the globe, who lived through history’s worst pandemics—interwoven with engaging multimodal learning content.

Students, parents and teachers will benefit from Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens, a powerful new learning tool that provides historical context for students about the challenges COVID-19 has presented to people around the world.

Learn more about History Adventures: Global Pandemics here: https://www.historyadventures.co/global-pandemics/

Global Pandemics: Plague of Athens | Video Walkthrough

