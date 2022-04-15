Kingsview Chief Technical Analyst Buff Dormeier Named to Forbes/Shook 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List

Prestigious Industry Award Recognizes Outstanding Financial Guidance

Buff's foresight and careful consideration, especially in what is best described as a tumultuous time, means that his clients feel sure their best interests are paramount.” — Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray

GRANTS PASS, OR, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kingsview Partners announced today that CTA Buff Dormeier (Fort Wayne, IN) has been named to the Forbes/Shook 2022 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors List.

Forbes partners with SHOOK Research to select advisors for this honor. Mr. Dormeier was chosen based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria, including in-person interviews, industry experience, compliance records, revenue produced and assets under management.

Among other qualifiers, Dormeier was named due to his outstanding and precise guidance, especially while navigating volatile markets. His talent for dissecting market action and providing accurate forecasts has proven him a standout from his peers.

"Buff epitomizes Kingsview Partner's core philosophy, which is to Elevate the Standard of Care for our clients," says Kingsview CEO Sean McGillivray. "His foresight and careful consideration, especially in what is best described as a tumultuous time, means that his clients feel sure their best interests are paramount. This is a well-deserved honor."

This selection is one in a series of awards for Dormeier, who has garnered recognition within the industry for the 2007 Charles H. Dow Award and as the author of 2011's Technical Analyst Book of the Year.

