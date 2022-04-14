Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and 18 other state attorneys general sent a comment letter to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding their proposed rule on the regulation of hazardous air pollutants generated by coal and oil-fired power plants. The regulation is an unwelcome and unjustified retreat from the agency’s 2020 rule on the same issue, in particular as it fails to consider the costs versus benefits of the rule, as Supreme Court precedent requires. The letter urges the agency to reject or substantially modify the proposed rule.

