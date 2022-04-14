Submit Release
Reminder: Long-term Closure of Southbound I-515 (US-95) Ramp to Eastern Ave

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The southbound I-515 (US-95) off-ramp to Eastern Ave. will be closed 24 hours per day for approximately five weeks, beginning at 9 p.m. on Sunday, April 17.  When the ramp reopens it will include a new, additional lane for drivers.

Additionally, Eastern Ave. under I-515 will be closed to motorists and pedestrians during the overnight hours (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) on Wednesday, April 20 and Thursday, April 21 (ending the morning of Friday, April 22) for sound barrier installation.  

Traffic control operations are subject to change to due weather and other factors. For additional information, please visit i515project.com and follow @I515FixLV on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more project information. You can also call the project hotline at (702) 426-7505 or text 515PROJECT to (775) 242-9168 to sign up for text alerts.

