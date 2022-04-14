Sen. Fontana Announces Almost $100,00 in Safety Grants for Non-Profits

Allegheny County – April 14, 2022 –Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced today that $99,200 in non-profit security grants have been awarded to four community organizations in Allegheny County.

“These grants support safety equipment, planning and training that could save lives in a crisis,” said Sen. Fontana. “The local organizations receiving these grants are pillars of their communities and deserve peace of mind about the safety and security of their congregations. I hope the funds will not only provide that peace of mind but also serve as a symbol of support and unity from myself and the commonwealth.”

Community organizations who received funding include:

Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Congregation , Pittsburgh – $25,000

, – $25,000 Legacy International Worship Center, Pittsburgh – $25,000

– $25,000 Attawheed Islamic Center, Carnegie – $25,000

– $25,000 Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, Carnegie – $24,200

The grants are funded from $5 million that was made available for FY 2021-2022 for the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). More information about funding opportunities through PCCD can be found at https://www.pccd.pa.gov/Funding/Pages/default.aspx.

