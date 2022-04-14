Submit Release
News Search

There were 793 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,096 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Fontana Announces Almost $100,00 in Safety Grants for Non-Profits

Allegheny County – April 14, 2022 –Pennsylvania State Senator Wayne Fontana announced today that $99,200 in non-profit security grants have been awarded to four community organizations in Allegheny County.

“These grants support safety equipment, planning and training that could save lives in a crisis,” said Sen. Fontana. “The local organizations receiving these grants are pillars of their communities and deserve peace of mind about the safety and security of their congregations. I hope the funds will not only provide that peace of mind but also serve as a symbol of support and unity from myself and the commonwealth.”

Community organizations who received funding include:

  • Beth Hamedrash Hagodol-Beth Jacob Congregation, Pittsburgh – $25,000
  • Legacy International Worship Center, Pittsburgh – $25,000
  • Attawheed Islamic Center, Carnegie – $25,000
  • Holy Virgin Russian Orthodox Church, Carnegie – $24,200

The grants are funded from $5 million that was made available for FY 2021-2022 for the Non-Profit Security Grant Program, administered by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). More information about funding opportunities through PCCD can be found at https://www.pccd.pa.gov/Funding/Pages/default.aspx.

###

You just read:

Sen. Fontana Announces Almost $100,00 in Safety Grants for Non-Profits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.