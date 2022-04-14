Three Northeast Philadelphia Organizations to Receive Nonprofit Security Grant Program Funding

Philadelphia – April 14th, 2022 – Today, State Senator Christine Tartaglione (D-2) announced three Northeast Philadelphia organizations were awarded $75,000 in Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“An investment in the safety and security of our communities is an investment in our collective future,” said Sen. Tartaglione. “I am thankful to the governor for prioritizing these organizations and ensuring the safety of those that live, worship, and congregate in our city and across our state.”

The three organizations in Northeast Philadelphia awarded funding are:

Northeast Philadelphia Development Corporation, $25,000

Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association of CultureTrust Greater Philadelphia, $25,000

Philadelphia Chinese Chamber of Commerce, $25,000

The grants awarded are a part of a larger funding announcement that will send more than $650,000 to 21 organizations across the City of Philadelphia and $5.23 million to 120 churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other nonprofit organizations across the state.

Organizations can receive funding for safety and security planning, safety and security equipment and technology, training, building upgrades, vulnerability and threat assessments, and other security enhancements.

More information regarding the Nonprofit Security Grant Fund Program and how to apply can be found on PCCD’s website.

