PennDOT Completes Route 663 (King Street) Bridge Replacement Project over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough

King of Prussia, PA – The Route 663 (King Street) bridge over Manatawny Creek in Pottstown Borough, Montgomery County reopened to traffic today, completing the $4.2 million project to replace the 154-foot-long structure, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

PennDOT’s contractor replaced the existing two span, non-composite pre-stressed concrete adjacent box beam bridge with a spread box beam bridge with new abutments and a new pier at a slightly skewed location to improve the alignment at the intersection with Manatawny Street.

The new structure provides several safety improvements, including enhancements to roadside protection at the approaches to the new bridge barriers; wider 8-foot sidewalks on both sides of the bridge; and new ADA curb ramps at the intersection of Route 663 (King Street) and Manatawny Street. Decorative bridge lighting was also added to improve visibility.

Rylind Construction Company of Lewisberry, PA, was the general contractor on the project, which was financed with 100 percent state funds.

