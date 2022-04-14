2022 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Third Clone
What Would Happen if Science Crossed Paths with a Spiritual Realm?
The second time I picked up the book as the story started to unfold I did not put it down until I finished. It was a well thought out plot and an excellent story.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Robby Graham has published his book titled The Third Clone. The book is purely fictional. It conveys a story of what might happen when the world of science crosses paths with the spiritual realm. The story focuses on two brothers who grew up in Boston and competed in their respected field of expertise. Myers, the older brother, was a genius in genetic engineering. Phillip, the younger brother, was an archaeological genius in his own right. Each had two doctorate degrees from two different universities in Massachusetts. But Myers lost his job for improperly experimenting with exceptional genetic engineering, for which his university disapproved. And he could not stand the idea that his little brother was getting all the media attention after a discovery in Israel that could turn the entire religious world upside down. Although significant, Phillip decided to hide the actual proof of his discovery from the world. After all, he, too, wanted more evidence so he would know for sure. Myers desperately wanted to prove to the world that his genetic discovery was revolutionary. So, he decided to try his genetic engineering theory out... If only he could grab some of the fragments of proof Phillip secretly and illegally brought back from Israel.
— Amazon Customer Review
Robby Graham grew up in rural Mississippi and received a computer science degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in the mid-1970s. He married Mildred Elizabeth Lee. As a couple, they lived in Plano, Texas for nearly twenty years, where Robby worked as a software consultant for a major oil company located in the Dallas area. At the encouragement of that company, Robby and Princess formed their own software development company in the 1980s. The logical influence of software development and the rational understanding of Reformed Theology helped Robby form a basis for this book.
The Third Clone
Written by: Robby Graham
Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
