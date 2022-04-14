State’s push toward community-based behavioral health treatment boosted by nearly $47-million capital investment

OLYMPIA, WA – More people needing assistance with a wide variety of behavioral health issues, including people leaving Western and Eastern State hospitals, will have opportunities for local treatment thanks to $46.9 million in new grants announced today. The 25 behavioral health projects awarded funding through the Washington State Department of Commerce Behavioral Health Facilities program will create more than 300 beds and expand outpatient care capacity in nine counties throughout the state.

This latest round of investments support Gov. Inslee’s five-year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal of ending civil patient placements at the state’s large hospitals by 2023 in favor of smaller community-based facilities.

“Having access to appropriate care and treatment closer to home can be a game-changer for people and families facing serious mental and behavioral health challenges,” said Commerce Director Lisa Brown. “Investing in these smaller, more efficient facilities strengthens communities by increasing local and regional capacity to serve more patients in the area.”

Benton County – $2,279,500 to Aristo Healthcare Services for the Tri-City Intensive Behavioral Health project in Kennewick.

Benton County – $1,940,000 to Benton County for the Three Rivers Behavioral Health Recovery Center project in Kennewick.

Benton County – $1,881,173 to Three Rivers Therapy for the Three Rivers Therapy Children's Behavioral Health Center project in Kennewick.

Benton County – $970,000 to Three Rivers Therapy for the Three Rivers Therapy Respite Center project in Kennewick.

Chelan County – $1 million to Lake Chelan Senior Housing for the Heritage Heights at Lake Chelan Renovation project in Chelan.

Clark County – $1,940,000 to Family Solutions for the Family Solutions/New Integrated Health Center Phase I project in Vancouver.

King County – $2,500,000 to Recovery Innovations for the RI International South King County Crisis Receiving Center project in Federal Way.

King County – $2,328,000 to The Emily Program for the Eating Disorder Behavioral Health Facility project in Bellevue.

King County – $1,321,635 to Sea Mar Community Health Centers for the Sea Mar CHC Renacer Treatment Facility project in Seattle.

Kitsap County – $329,992 to One Heart Wild for the Facility Expansion and Renovation project in Silverdale.

Pierce County – $2,279,500 to Supreme Capital Holdings for the Tacoma Intensive Behavioral Health Treatment project in Tacoma.

Pierce County – $2,328,000 to Kinsman Care for the Sumner 40 Bed Assisted Living Facility project in Sumner.

Pierce County – $1,875,333 to VDG Group for the Safe Haven Enhanced Facility project in Graham.

Pierce County – $1,875,333 to Reliance Senior Housing Fund for the Reliance ESF project Tacoma.

Pierce County – $1 milion the Christ the King Community Outreach for King's Manor Senior Living Community Expansion project in Tacoma.

Skagit County – $2,494,286 to Pacific Healthcare for the Pacific Health Evaluation and Treatment Center project in Sedro-Wooley.

Skagit County – $2,425,000 to Sowe Healthcare Consulting for the Sowe Healthcare project Mount Vernon.

Skagit County – $2,328,000 to Sowe Healthcare Consulting for the Sowe Healthcare Regional Needs project in Mount Vernon.

Snohomish County – $2,494,280 to the Snohomish County Public Hospital District No. 1 for the EvergreenHealth Monroe 90 Day Psych project in Monroe.

Snohomish County – $1,940,000 to Recovery Innovations for the City of Lynnwood Community Resource Center project Lynwood.

Snohomish County – $985,000 to the Helping Hands Project Organization for the Helping Hands project in Everett.

Spokane County – $2,494,286 to Relief Health for the Relief Health Evaluation and Treatment Center project in Spokane.

Spokane County – $2,279,500 to Relief Health for the Relief Health Intensive Behavioral Treatment project in Spokane.

Spokane County – $1,875,333 to Greenacres Residential Care for the Greenacres Residential Care project in Spokane.

– $1,875,333 to Greenacres Residential Care for the Greenacres Residential Care project in Spokane. Spokane County – $1,750,000 to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center for the Providence Behavioral and Educational Skills Training project in Spokane.

Behavioral health facility awards were available across 10 funding categories, including crisis stabilization, specialized dementia care, 90/180 day civil commitments, enhanced services facilities, intensive behavioral health, regional needs, peer respites, children and minor youth care, and secure withdrawal management and stabilization. Complete information about project awards and a map of project locations are available on the Commerce website.

Grants are awarded through a competitive process conducted by Commerce in partnership with the Department of Health, Department of Social and Health Services, and the state Health Care Authority. The funds may be used for construction and equipment costs associated with establishing the facilities, and the projects must maintain the facility for its intended use for at least 15 years.

More funding available later this year

The Behavioral Health Facilities program will open additional grant rounds later this year for crisis stabilization facilities, enhanced services facilities, peer respites, intensive behavioral health facilities, and 90/180 day beds. Information on current and future funding opportunities, and the option to sign up to receive email notifications from the program are available on the Behavioral Health/Rehabilitation Facilities webpage.