CANADA, April 14 - Released on April 14, 2022

A public inquest into the death of Lucien Silverquill will be held May 16 to 20, 2022, at the Gallagher Centre at 455 Broadway Street West in Yorkton.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

On August 27, 2019, RCMP were called to a residence on the Fishing Lake First Nation regarding a man with a knife causing a disturbance. Shortly after officers arrived, Silverquill, 37, was shot in an altercation with police. Emergency Medical Services were called and the officers on scene applied first aid. Silverquill was transported by ambulance to the Wadena Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Section 19 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner may direct that an inquest be held into the death of any person.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Timothy Hawryluk will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane Whiting Justice and Attorney General Regina Phone: 306-787-8621 Email: ariane.whiting@gov.sk.ca