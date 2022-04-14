Route 199 Reconstruction Project Continues Next Week in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County

​Montoursville, PA – A four-year reconstruction project continues next week on Route 199 in Sayre and Athens, Bradford County. The 2.6-mile project is located .44 miles north of the intersection with Route 1056 (Front Street) in Athens Borough to the intersection with Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway) at the New York state line in Sayre Borough. The project begins at the New York state line and works south.

Update to The Week of Monday, April 18

On Monday April 18, a detour will take effect. Route 199 (Keystone Avenue) will be closed to northbound traffic between Mohawk Street and Stevenson Street, while the contractor continues work on this full depth pavement reconstruction project. Work includes drainage improvements, utility relocation, sidewalk and curb improvements, ADA curb ramp installations, traffic signal upgrades, driveway adjustments, signing and pavement markings and other miscellaneous construction.

Detour information:

Northbound cars will follow a 1.10 mile detour using Stevenson Street, North Elmer Avenue, and Mohawk Street.

Southbound cars will be maintained in the work zone.

Truck traffic will follow a 7.7-mile detour using Route 220 and Interstate 17 (Southern Tier Expressway).

In addition, there will also be some utility relocations, traffic signal upgrades, and paving operations being performed at various locations throughout the project. Motorists should expect alternating lane closures with flagging where work is being performed.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in areas with alternating lane closures with flagging, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Kriger Construction, Inc., is the primary contractor on this $16.5 million, four-year roadway reconstruction project. The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.

