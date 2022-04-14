Watch Idaho Fish and Game and National Wild Turkey Federation's turkey hunting primer

General turkey hunting seasons open April 15, and to help new and experience hunters enjoy this fun and exciting spring hunting activity, Idaho Fish and Game and the National Wild Turkey Federation recently partnered to provide a webinar on Idaho turkey hunting.
