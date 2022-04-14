LATFOB 2022 presents Pony Ride to an Awakening: The Journey of a Mystic

Author Shares Her Spiritual Experiences in Her Life — Childhood to Adulthood

“Consciousness expands over a lifetime of experiential moments. When we can view these moments from a spiritual perspective, our understanding deepens, and our lives are enriched.”” — Excerpts from Pony Ride to an Awakening: The Journey of a Mystic.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Hedin E. Daubenspeck has published her book titled, Pony Ride to an Awakening: The Journey of a Mystic. The book tells of the pony ride to an awakening and other stories of the Spirit. Encounters of an otherworldly kind happen to many people. The efforts being described in the book came from spiritual experiences that were encountered from early childhood, adolescence, early adulthood, and then maturity, retirement unto renunciation, and then consciousness beyond death.

“Pony Ride to an Awakening: The Journey of a Mystic is an interesting account of one man’s unexpected spiritual awakening in this school. It describes the journey not only of the author but for many of us that are evolving spiritually. It is an easy-to-read, interesting, and thought- provoking exploration of real events that many experience on their spiritual journey. It also gives an introduction and explanation of ancient teachings and philosophies in addition to modern spiritual exercises and practices. Also included in the book are recommended reading lists for self- guided spiritual development. Enjoy a great reading experience!” — Rev. Dr. Diana M. Dodd, Amazon Customer Review.

Hedin Daubenspeck earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Oklahoma. His public accounting practice serves entrepreneurial businesses and individuals. He also completed several graduate courses in consciousness studies at the University of Philosophical Research before the master’s degree program was discontinued. A mystic, Hedin has studied the esoteric mysteries of the Egyptians, Greeks, Persians, Hebrews, Hindus, Buddhists, Daoists, Christians, and Native Americans to acquire wisdom. In this time of great need, he is motivated to share his knowledge with others. He also contributes to world consciousness as co-founder and executive director of the Forest Essence Foundation.

Pony Ride to an Awakening: The Journey of a Mystic

Written by: Hedin E. Daubenspeck

