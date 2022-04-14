Submit Release
LATFOB 2022 presents God Never Changes: In the Land of the Living

Author Transcend Cultures And Show Miracles of Faith

“These things made Joseph happy and hopeful, and then he found Myrna, a fresh breath upon the wind. He took her into his home.”
— Excerpts from God Never Changes: In The Land of the Living

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Elaine M. Thorpe will be one of the featured authors in the upcoming Los Angeles Festival of Books 2022 with her published book titled God Never Changes: In The Land of the Living. Since God had arrived and created everything, despite modernization everything will be reached out. It is a collection of ten stories that
transcend cultures and show miracles of faith. These are events that happened to wounded people struggling to live in truth and freedom within an imperfect world. Each part shares a Christian, biblical theme using present people, places, and events.

PRESS RELEASE | LA BOOK FAIR 2022
“This book is a must-read! It has inspirational stories that God is always with us, even if we are going through difficult times. Especially during this uncertain time and at any time. God has a plan, even if we are confused, stressed, and we do not know how we are going to move forward or where we are going to go, he will always open a new door for us. An unexpected door. A door that could lead us to a kind of happiness we could never have imagined. This book is unique and one of a kind with inspiring, creativity, innovation, and encouraging stories. You will love it!” — Amazon Customer Review.

Elaine M. Thorpe was born and raised in Niagara Falls, New York, lived in the Central Valley of California with her husband, and attended the University at Buffalo. She is a Catholic laywoman who draws her stories from personal encounters experienced in service to the needy, deprived, and lonely.

God Never Changes: In The Land of the Living
Written by: Elaine M. Thorpe
Kindle |
Paperback |
Hardcover |

Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book resellers.

