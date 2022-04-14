SR 77 paving project set to begin between Calle Concordia and Tangerine roads in Oro Valley

TUCSON – Paving work will begin Monday, April 18, as part of a six-month project to improve a 5.5-mile section of State Route 77/Oracle Road in Oro Valley, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The work will span the highway between Calle Concordia and Tangerine roads, where crews will remove and replace worn pavement. The $11.8 million project includes other improvements such as repairing the Canyon De Oro bridge deck, adding bus bays, installing new fencing and traffic signs, along with adding new curb, gutter and sidewalks in select locations.

ADOT will minimize construction impacts by performing most of the work at night, with crews scheduled Sunday through Thursday nights between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m except for Easter, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July holidays. During overnight work, crews will maintain one lane of travel in each direction. ADOT will maintain access to businesses in the work zone at all times.

Drivers should continue to see some daytime work and lane restrictions. Throughout the project, motorists should watch for uneven pavement and reduced speed limits.

When work begins April 18, crews will begin paving work on turn lanes on SR 77, starting at Calle Concordia Road and working north toward Tangerine Road. As paving continues through July, crews will pave one lane at time, working in rotating directions.

This paving project is ADOT’s second major recent pavement improvement project on SR 77 in the Tucson area. Last March, a 2-year project began to repave 10 miles of SR 77 from Interstate 10 to Oracle Road, and Oracle Road from Miracle Mile to Calle Concordia.

For more information about the SR 77 paving project from Calle Concordia to Tangerine roads, please visit the project page.