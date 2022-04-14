Questex’s International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Chicago Delivered Education and Networking to the Spa & Wellness Industry

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leading professionals-only spa and wellness show in the Midwest, International Esthetics, Cosmetics & Spa Conference (IECSC) Chicago, brought the industry together April 10-11 to source the latest products, learn about new technologies and develop relationships with companies that move the industry. IECSC Chicago is produced by Questex.



Liz Hitchcock, Show Director, IECSC Chicago said, “It was wonderful to be back together with the Midwest spa and wellness professionals this week. Our community thrives on connection, and it was great to reengage.”

Spa and wellness professionals had the opportunity to explore, discover and buy products at professionals-only prices as they meet face-to-face with spa, wellness, and salon suppliers, and find new solutions that can change the scope of their business and career.

IECSC Chicago 2022 featured 100+ brands such as Celluma, COSMEDIX, Eminence Organic Skin Care, FarmHouse Fresh, G.M. Collin Skincare, Grande Cosmetics, HydraFacial, Lira Clinical, ProCell Therapies, Repechage, Sorella Apothecary, and more.

The IECSC Chicago conference program offered 26 classes, workshops and seminars taught by acclaimed educators in the industry whose topics covered business management, client & retail growth, esthetics, health & wellness, makeup, medical spa, and social media & marketing. In addition, the Advanced Business Seminar, a day-long session, focused on what it takes for a medical or day spa to make a profit. Plus, CIDESCO USA Workshops returned to IECSC. More than 35 Product Focused Classes featured business-building content and the latest in spa treatments and techniques.

IECSC Chicago was co-located with America’s Beauty Show.

For more information, visit IECSC Chicago at iecscchicago.com, Instagram or Facebook #CHISpaShow.

Upcoming Events

Additional networking and educational opportunities for spa and wellness professionals will take place throughout 2022 and 2023:

Las Vegas, June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information

June 25-27, 2022 at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV. Visit iecsclasvegas.com for more information Florida , October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information

, October 9-10, 2022 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in Palm Beach, Florida. Visit iecscflorida.com for more information New York, March 5-7, 2023 at the Javits Convention Center in New York City. Visit iecscnewyork.com for more information



About IECSC

Produced by Questex, the International Esthetics, Cosmetics and Spa Conferences (IECSC) are for professionals only and reach a wide cross‐section of participants from spa and wellness product manufacturers and distributors to spa owners, directors and managers, estheticians, massage therapists, cosmetologists, medical estheticians, and dermatologists. With dynamic trade show floors, in-depth conference programs, and presented by American Spa, the IECSC events provide the perfect meeting ground for the world’s most elite and qualified spa professionals looking to meet the top skin, cosmetic and wellness companies. For more information, visit iecsc.com.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

