Public Meeting and Plans Display for the Route 764 6th Avenue and 7th Street Intersection Improvements

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is presently developing plans for the Route 764, 6th Avenue and 7th Street Intersection Improvements Project in the City of Altoona, Blair County.

This project includes the addition of a 75' long left turn lane along Roue 764 (6th Avenue) at Route 4013 (7th Street) and traffic signal improvements to accommodate the proposed left turn lane. Also included are milling and overlay, modifications to lane designations, and pavement markings and signing on Route 4013 (7th Street) between Route 764 (7th Avenue) and the Route 4013 (Chestnut Avenue) intersection. A new overhead sign structure will be constructed on the Route 4013 (7th Street) bridge with enhanced signage. Detours will be utilized during the construction of the project.

The purpose of this meeting is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project. Representatives from PennDOT will be available to answer questions and receive comments regarding the project. The comments of all individuals, groups or organizations are welcome. Anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should attend the meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the City of Altoona's Training Facility and Council Chambers, 1320 Washington Avenue, Altoona, PA 16601.

The meeting location is accessible to persons with disabilities. Any person requiring special aid or additional information regarding the meeting may contact the project manager, Nathan D. Hoover, by phone 814-317-3079 or by e-mail nhooverr@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Monica R. Jones, 814-696-7105

