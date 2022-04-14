Submit Release
TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Sullivan County

At the request of 2nd District Attorney General Barry Staubus, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning in Sullivan County.

Just before 9:30 a.m., a deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle being driven erratically near Sullivan East High School on Weaver Pike. As the deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the driver of the car reportedly fired shots out the window. He then tried to evade deputies by leading them on a pursuit, during which he reportedly fired additional shots. When the driver came upon the intersection of White Top Road and Highway 394, he encountered an officer with the Bristol, TN Police Department and fired additional shots in the direction of that officer. The driver continued down White Top Road and crossed over Volunteer Parkway before turning onto Maplehurst Lane. He then drove into the yard of a residence in the 200 block of Elm Lane before getting out of the vehicle and running behind the home. The Bristol officer attempted to make contact with the man, but according to reports from the scene, the man pointed a gun at the officer, resulting in the officer firing shots, striking him. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured during the incident. 

TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement. 

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com

