Academy for Dental Assistants Offers 12-Week Florida Dental Assistant Training Program and State Certifications

Academy for Dental Assistants, a school based in St Petersburg, FL, is happy to announce that they are offering a 12 Week Entry Level Dental Assistant Training Program. They also offer: an EFDA and Dental X-Ray Combo Course; Dental Radiology Certification; Expanded Functions Dental Assistant Certification; and 6 Week Orthodontic Dental Assistant Continuing Education Course. This Florida dental assisting school in the St Petersburg and Tampa area can also provided Florida Dental Assistant Certifications from the Florida Board of Dentistry.

The 12-Week Entry Level Dental Assisting Training Program will offer dental assisting training to students that they can use to enter the dental profession as an entry-level dental assistant. The curriculum for this training program was based on the idea that some people can learn better using a hands-on training strategy instead of the usual lecture approach. This 12 week entry level dental assistant training program teaches students the knowledge and professionalism that are necessities in becoming a part of the dental workforce. The goal is the provide basic dental knowledge to those who want to become dental assistants.

This 12-week dental assisting training program will teach students how to work in an actual dental office, how to use the various equipment and techniques, and hands on training with regards to the dental assisting procedure. After this training program, the next step is for the student to go through a 200-hour dental assisting externship in a dental office of their choice. And the Academy for Dental Assistants will award Florida EFDA and Dental X-Ray Certifications to qualified students. It is important to note that the state board exams and Florida Board of Dentistry Certifications are included in the 12-week course with no additional charge. It is also important to note that the 12-week course is an accelerated course that will require at least 6 to 8 hours a week of chapter readings and homework outside of class. Those who want to know more about the school can visit their Facebook page.

Meanwhile, the Expanded Functions Dental Assistant (EFDA) Certification Course is intended for the dental assistant who has undergone formal training under a licensed dentist on the job or out of state in expanded functions procedures with at least three months on the job training. The EFDA Certification Course can be completed in a single day and it is ideal for dental assistants moving to Florida or a Florida dental assistant that was on the job trained. However, it is important to note that Florida requires that dental assistants have two dental assistant certifications before being allowed to work with patients. Also, Florida doesn’t usually take another state’s dental assistant certifications because it doesn’t have “reciprocity with other states” and Florida will not accept a CDA certification provided by the Dental Assisting National Board.

They also offer a 6 Week Orthodontic Dental Assistant Continuing Education Course. It is designed to provide continuing education for the dental assistant and provide the knowledge, basic terminology, and skills required in orthodontics. It should be noted, however, that a separate certification isn’t required by the Florida Board of Dentistry for an individual to work as an orthodontic dental assistant. An EFDA certification already covers all fields of dentistry. Thus, this particular course is intended to increase the student’s general dentistry knowledge. It is an all hands-on training in orthodontic procedures. It is held 4 hours a week for six weeks. There will be no books and no tests.

Since 2001, Academy for Dental Assistants has certified more than 2,000 dental assistants in EFDA and Dental X-ray Certifications for the Florida Board of Dentistry. They offer dental x-ray and EFDA certification courses in a hybrid format with the instructional component of the course taken online and the clinical hands-on component held in their office or a particular dental office.

