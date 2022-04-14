World of Dog Training Opens a New Training Center in South Bay LA/LBC

An industry leader in dog training has opened a new training center.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The New York Times, the demand for dog training is high nationwide. That is why representatives with World of Dog Training are proud to announce today the opening of a new training center in South Bay LA/LBC owned by Kim Prapavat.

“We are thrilled about this,” said Celebrity Dog Trainer and Combat Veteran Ryan Matthews, founder, CEO, and spokesperson for World Of Dog Training. Matthews has successfully trained over 3,000 pet dogs, has written two dog training books, and has given two TEDx talks about dogs ("Overcoming PTSD Using Dog Training Techniques" and "Let’s Treat Each Other More Like Dogs").

As for becoming the new owner of the new training center, Prapavat, who has been involved in the pet industry for more than 15 years, and has worked as a buyer for several major pet food and product brands and is now transitioning into creating customized experiences for dogs and their owners, said she loves connecting with clients and seeing those “ah-ha” moments with their dogs.

Prapavat revealed that when it came time to train her own dog in 2018, she was coached by world renowned K9 Personal Protection trainer, Donell Watson, the founder of South Bay Malinois.

“In 2018, my dad gave me a five-month-old female Belgian Malinois named Frankie - at the time, I was vice president of a wholesale distribution company, where I was the primary buyer for pet products,” Prapavat recalled. “I was fortunate enough to be able to bring Frankie to work with me every day, but I soon discovered that she was not an ordinary ‘pet dog.’ Frankie was not well socialized and was very reactive, meaning that she growled and lunged at strangers, barked at other dogs, and saw everyone as a threat. I did my best to educate myself about Frankie and the Belgian Malinois breed and found that I had to put a lot of work into her, or I would have to give her up; she was a working dog that needed a job. Frankie required a lot of physical and mental stimulation, and that’s when I fell in love with dog training.’”

After researching various dog activities, Prapavat said, Frankie excelled in agility, frisbee, and personal protection.

“Working with Frankie, I also discovered more about myself,” Prapavat stressed, before adding, “I learned to be patient and present in my daily life, especially while working with people and their dogs. My long-term career goal was to follow my dreams, leave my corporate job, and train dogs full time. Fast forward to 2021; I left my corporate job of 20-plus years and made the decision to pursue my dreams in dog training. Every day, I wake up excited to work with and meet new people to help them build a stronger bond with their dogs.”

Prapavat, according to Matthews, has a vast amount of experience, including:

• Co-Founding a working dog supply company, Stealth K9 http://www.thestealthk9.com/.

• Co-Founding Pawsitive Energy a non-profit helping local communities and their pets.

• Facilitating obedience workshops for other trainers and handlers.

• Testing agility and obstacle course equipment with dogs I have trained on season one of A&E’s America’s Top Dog.

• Featured on the Karen Pryor’s Clicker Expo 2019

• Earned a Second-Place finish in the Iron Dog Heavy Hitting contest

• Two certificates in dog training ABCDT and WODTDT

• Pet CPR/First Aid certified

“I love that I can be that bridge, bringing owners and their dogs closer together,” Prapavat said. “I’m passionate about working with people who are invested in the relationship they have with their furry best friend. When it comes to my training approach, I believe in doing what’s best for the dog and the owner. I believe each dog is a special and unique being, which is why my dog training philosophy is based on the ideal approach for the dog that is in front of me. If you are looking for dog training that caters to your lifestyle and offers real-world results, my coaching will be a great fit for you and your dog. Not only do I focus on the uniqueness of each dog, but I also recognize the individuality of each owner.” Together, we will create the ideal approach for you and your dog; we will work together to create the foundation that will enhance your relationship and focus on teamwork.”

For more information about Ryan Matthews, please visit http://ryanmatthews.com/ and https://www.worldofdogtraining.com/about-us/.

About World Of Dog Training

World Of Dog Training is a heart-centered, results-driven company focused on ensuring you and your dog walk away without being tied to a leash! We want to see you wagging your tail with excitement, confident in your ability to understand your pup so you can effectively communicate and enjoy each other to the fullest. No more chasing Fido out of the house after he’s peed on the carpet… again! It’s time to teach your “good boy” how to be GREAT, something we’ve mastered at WODT – and something that you can master too!

