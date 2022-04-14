Opening of the exhibition “Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao from 2000 to 2022” Presenting the evolution of contemporary ink art in the Greater Bay Area

MACAU, April 14 - The exhibition “Wild Imagination: Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao from 2000 to 2022”, jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau of the Macao SAR Government and the Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province and coordinated by the Macao Museum of Art (MAM), under the auspices of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, and the Guangdong Museum of Art, was inaugurated on 14 April at the MAM. The opening ceremony was officiated by the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau of Macao SAR Government, Leong Wai Man; the Head of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Bai Bing; the President of the Macau Artist Society, Lok Hei; the President of the Macau Contemporary Ink Painting Association, Chang Kuok Meng; the Acting Director of School of Arts of the Macao Polytechnic University, Lai Ming Hoi, Victor; the representative of participating artists Huang Guanghui , and Dr. Leong Lampo. The exhibition is integrated in the 32nd Macao Arts Festival.

Themed “Wild Imagination”, the exhibition showcases contemporary ink art as a medium and creative expression to express one’s feelings, analysing and studying the artworks from the perspectives of ideological history and sociology. Divided into four sections based on the respective content and techniques of the artworks, namely “Nature as Poetry”, “Wild Imagination – Imagery”, “Metaphysical Thinking” and “Landscapes in Ink and Water”, the exhibition has gathered approximately 80 pieces/sets of contemporary ink works by over 50 artists from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao, in a bid to observe, trace and summarise the development of contemporary ink art in these areas since the 21st century in different phases. The exhibition covers contemporary ink paintings, works of mixed media, animations, video installations and installations, examining the evolution of ink art in the Greater Bay Area from traditional Chinese ink painting to an international contemporary art language over the past two decades, thus providing an aesthetic delight and artistic inspiration to the public.

The exhibition “Wild Imagination: Contemporary Ink Art in Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao from 2000 to 2022” is held until 19 June 2022, and guided tours in Cantonese will be available at 3pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays from 23 April. All are welcome to visit. The Macao Museum of Art is open daily from 10am to 7 pm (last admission at 6:30 p.m.) including public holidays, and is closed on Mondays. Admission is free. For details, please visit the MAM official website at www.MAM.gov.mo.

The Cultural Affairs Bureau has been strictly following the anti-epidemic guidelines of the Health Bureau and will implement appropriate measures for cultural activities. In cooperation with the epidemic prevention work of the SAR Government, all visitors must wear their own masks, undergo body temperature checks, present a valid “Venue QR Code” (also known as “Venue Code”) and “Macao Health Code” of the day, maintain social distancing, and follow the anti-epidemic and crowd control measures on site.