Registration fee refund and souvenir collection arrangements for the 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K

MACAU, April 14 - The 2022 Sands China Macao International 10K, organized by the Sports Bureau and the General Association of Athletics of Macau and title-sponsored by Sands China Ltd., has been cancelled due to the recent epidemic developments in nearby regions and in compliance with the epidemic prevention and control policies of the Macao SAR Government. The Organizing Committee hereby announces the arrangements for registration fee refund.

Registered race participants are not required to take any action, and the registration fee will be automatically returned via the payment method and account used at the time of registration. Participants may also choose to receive event souvenirs, which include a commemorative medal and a towel, but will not receive the registration fee refund if they opt for the souvenirs. Participants who wish to receive the souvenirs may sign up via the mini programme under the ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account from 25 April to 9 May 2022 by filling in their personal information (which must be the same as the information provided upon registration) and selecting the location (Macau Grand Prix Building or the General Association of Athletics of Macau), date and time for souvenir collection. Once the information is provided, participants will receive an electronic voucher for collecting the souvenirs at the selected location, and on the selected date and time from 5 May to 4 August 2022.

For the details of the refund and souvenir collection arrangements, please visit the event’s official website at www.macao10k.com. To stay up to date with the latest information, please follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.