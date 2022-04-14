Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas DPS Memorial Groundbreaking Ceremony In Austin

April 14, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Memorial groundbreaking ceremony in Austin. Governor Abbott thanked the members of DPS for their dedication to serving their communities and upholding public safety. The memorial recognizes the DPS officers and Texas Rangers who gave their lives to protect their fellow Texans. The foundation of the monument is a 77-foot circle of granite with an 11-foot-tall bronze DPS Trooper paying respects to a tombstone honoring the first fallen peace officer in Texas. It will also feature three separate granite and bronze panels depicting the history of DPS and will be engraved with core values: integrity, accountability, excellence, and teamwork. "This new memorial will serve as an incredible reminder of the service, sacrifice, and unmatched courage of our DPS troopers," said Governor Abbott. "To be a law enforcement officer is to answer a higher calling, which is why I am proud to recognize the dedication and bravery of our DPS troopers across the state and throughout history."