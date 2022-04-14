Automatic Weigh Price Labelling Machine Market to reach US$ 539.4 Mn by 2032 – Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Companies Covered in Automatic Weigh Price Labelling Machine Market are Thermofisher Scientific Inc, Mettler Toledo, Anritsu, Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd, Bizerba, Soc. Coop. Bilanciai Campogalliano, and others.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of automatic weigh price labelling machine are set to be valued at over US$ 293.3 Mn in 2022, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Demand in the market is projected to expand at over 6.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2032.



According to Future Market Insights, increasing brand consciousness among consumers is increasing the demand for dairy products, flesh food products, and others. This is projected to spur the sales in the market.

Flourishing metropolitan areas have significantly increased the dependence on food products, pharmaceutical products, and personal care products. In addition, the logistics and packaging market will also gain traction due to shifting preference for e-commerce platforms.

Further, growing awareness of counterfeit products companies is taking initiative towards new technology such as QR codes and bar codes for dealing with counterfeit products. As per the study, the “Above 150ppm” will witness highest growth due to usage in heavy industries.

Above 150ppm automatic weigh price labeling are gaining immense traction amongst the heavy production industries due to surging production and growing customer reach. Hence, to capitalize on this trend, key players are integrating new technological advancements along with various attachments for easier and faster weighing and pricing of the product.

Key Takeaways from Automatic Weigh Price Labelling Machine Market Study

In terms of end-use, food & beverage segment is expected to account for significant share in the global automatic weigh price labelling machine market.

By throughput rate, 50 to 150ppm will account for around half of the market volume-wise.

The U.S. is expected to spearhead the growth in North America automatic weigh price labelling machine market

Sales of automatic weigh price labelling machines in Japan are expected to increase at a robust pace over the forecast period

India and China are expected to lead the growth in South and East Aisa market through 2022 & beyond



“Integration of new technologies for handling the products and work-efficiency in the industries is increasing the adoption of automatic weigh price labeling machine.” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is winning?

The automatic weigh price labelling machine market is consolidated with having few global players, accounting for around 50% - 60% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are

Thermofisher Scientific Inc

Mettler Toledo

Anritsu

Teraoka Seiko Co. Ltd

Bizerba

Soc. Coop. Bilanciai Campogalliano and

others



Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes the demand for Automatic Weigh Price Labelling Machine. The global Automatic Weigh Price Labelling Machine market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. As per Future Market Insights, the market has been analyzed based on throughput rate, capacity, end-use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply-side and demand factors.

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

