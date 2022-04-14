Submit Release
Statement from Secretary Becerra on HHS Plan to Advance Equity in the Delivery of Health and Human Services

The Department joins 90 other federal agencies in releasing an “Equity Action Plan” as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s push to advance equity across the federal government.

Today, Secretary Becerra released the following statement on HHS’ new plan to advance equity in the delivery of health and human services. A response to Executive Order 13985 that President Biden signed at the beginning of his term, the plan, which details some of the ways HHS is building on equity work already underway, is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's push to ensure that government works better for all.

“Since the beginning of President Biden’s term, this Administration has been focused on reaching people where they are by centering equity,” said Secretary Xavier Becerra. “Our HHS Equity Action Plan builds on existing efforts to center equity in all that we do so that we can better tackle health disparities in underserved communities and address the barriers that limit far too many in these same communities from accessing the health and human services they need. Together, through this focus on equity, HHS and other federal agencies, are changing the way we do business to ensure that government programs are within reach for all Americans.”

To learn more about HHS’ Equity Action Plan, and some of the work the Department is doing to advance equity, visit: hhs.gov/equity.

