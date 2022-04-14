Attorney General Schmitt, Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Obtain Conviction in Mexico, Missouri Murder

Today, Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that late last night, a Randolph County jury convicted Sadiq J. Moore, 25, of Second-Degree Murder, First Degree Burglary, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and three counts of Armed Criminal Action after a three-day jury trial. The jury convicted Moore of assisting two others with carrying out a home invasion just before 5:00 a.m. in Mexico, Missouri on June 27, 2020.

During the home invasion, Chance Davis, the resident of the home, was shot and killed. Mr. Davis’ girlfriend, two children, and dog were also home, but were unharmed. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office assisted Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger on the case. The case was tried before the Honorable Scott Hayes in Randolph County after the defendant filed a motion for a change of judge and a change of venue.

“My Office works with local prosecutors across the state to prosecute our state’s most violent criminals, and we continue to stand ready, willing, and able to assist local prosecutors in our shared goal of bringing violent criminals to justice,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “In this case, seasoned and talented prosecutors in my Office aided the Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney to obtain justice on behalf of Mr. Davis’ family and loved ones.”

Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said, “Violent crime will not be tolerated in Mexico, Audrain County, or Mid-Missouri. The jury’s verdict brings Sadiq Moore to justice, and I appreciate the jury’s service in this case.”

Sentencing is set for July 20, 2022, at 2:00 in Huntsville. Moore’s sentence could amount to life in prison. Assistant Attorney Generals Kelly Snyder and Gregory M. Goodwin assisted Prosecutor Shellabarger. The prosecutors were also assisted by Investigators Kyle Eckhoff, Caleb Cooper, and Victim Advocate Leigh Thomas. Trial dates have not been set for Moore’s codefendants Dayton Curtis-Fisher, 23, and Timothy Midgyett, 27.

