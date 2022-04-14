TCR UK establishes marketing partnership with SEO agency Woya Digital

Top UK motorsport championship TCR UK partners with SEO agency Woya Digital to boost online visibility

/EIN News/ -- Birmingham, UK, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a move that will improve online visibility and increase audience numbers for the TCR UK Championship, a partnership has been secured with specialist search marketing and SEO agency Woya Digital.

Organisers are confident that an increase in search engine rankings will not only generate a boost in exposure for the Championship, but will in-turn provide benefits for sponsors, teams and drivers too.

Woya Digital optimisation director, Steve O’Brien said: “Initially, due to my personal passion, Woya focused on motorsport as one of its core sectors. Over the past six years, our team has worked on digital marketing projects across a range of championships, race teams and sponsors.

“This new partnership with TCR UK will allow our company to highlight its capabilities for motorsport marketing at a variety of levels and we’re hoping it will help us leapfrog commercially across all facets of the sport.”

The sentiment was echoed by TCR UK Championship Manager Stewart Lines: “As TCR UK continues to grow in both size and reputation, establishing strategic partnerships with industry specialists are an important part of the development process.

“The team at Woya has shown real knowledge and an understanding of motorsport. As such, they have a proven track record in improving search engine rankings. We look forward to working with them this year to raise the Championship’s visibility.”



About TCR UK

TCR racing now takes place in over 30 countries. The concept was introduced in the UK in 2018 and has established itself as a competitive, high-profile national motorsport championship attracting top teams, talented drivers and more spectators than many other race series. 2022 will see TCR UK continue its trajectory, racing at the UK’s leading circuits with greater levels of PR exposure and bigger grids and closer racing.



About Woya Digital SEO Agency

Founded in 2016 the digital marketing agency has a solid reputation for lead generation marketing. Now focused on search marketing and a self confessed SEO agency, client campaigns are executed to a high standard to provide an ongoing legacy of web traffic and leads.



Media Contact:

Natalie Karr

Woya Digital

hello@woya.co.uk

Newsroom: pr.woyanews.co.uk

Attachment