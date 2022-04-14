Singleton Seeks Volunteers To Help Prepare the Burlington Twp Community Gardens

BURLINGTON TWP – In honor of May being “Gifts from the Garden Month,” Senator Troy Singleton will partner with the Burlington Township Green Team and Burlington Township Food Pantry to help prepare their Community Garden for the spring and summer planting seasons. The “Serve with Senator Singleton” event will be held at the Community Garden, which is located at 1727 Columbus Road, Burlington on Saturday, May 7th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Senator and a team of volunteers will be asked to perform a variety of tasks needed to prep the garden plots such as preparing the soil, planting the seeds, and weeding. Anyone interested in volunteering with the Senator can sign-up here:

“May is the perfect time to prepare the Burlington Township Community Garden for the bounties that it will produce during the spring and summer growing seasons,” said Senator Singleton. “I am proud to partner with the Green Team and the Food Pantry on this community garden, which will undoubtedly produce fresh and healthy fruits and vegetables for those who are food insecure. I especially appreciate Burlington Township Mayor Pete Green for inviting us to participate in this project.”

The community garden is a partnership between the Burlington Township Green Team and the Burlington Township Food Pantry, with donations of materials provided by Rachelle Gizinsi-Jung, Burlington Township Democratic Club, the Green Team, and the Deacon’s Ministry of the Tabernacle Baptist Church. The land, and its plowing, preparation and watering, are being donated by Mr. Delaver Case and Family.

Some of the crops that will be grown in the garden will include: asparagus, beans, beets, broccoli, brussels sprouts, cabbage, cantaloupe, carrots, cauliflower, chard, cherry tomatoes, corn, cucumbers, eggplant, kale, kohlrabi, lettuce, okra, onions, peas, peppers, potatoes, pumpkins, radish, spinach, squash, sunflowers, tomatoes, turnip and watermelon. All produce grown and harvested at the site will be used to feed families in conjunction with the Burlington Township and Tabernacle Baptist Church Food Pantries.

Each month, Senator Singleton crowd-sources a team of volunteers to help with a particular community service project. This event will be the Senator’s 42nd “Serve with Senator Singleton” event since becoming State Senator in 2018. Previous volunteer efforts include: indoor and outdoor clean-up days, animal welfare projects, clothing and supply drives, painting projects, and community event set-up and staffing. To date, more than 1,600 hours have been donated by volunteers to local community service projects.

“I am guided by the idea that service is the rent we pay for living on this earth. These monthly community service events have been a priority for since becoming State Senator and they will continue to be. They have brought together people of different backgrounds, ages, and perspectives for a common purpose – to be of service to their community,” said Singleton.