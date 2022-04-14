Carbon Nanotubes (CNT) Market Size Worth US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027 and CAGR of 17.20% | IMARC Group

Carbon Nanotubes Market

The global carbon nanotubes market size reached US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach a value of US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR 17.20%

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbon nanotubes (CNTs) are cylindrical molecules of carbon made by rolling graphene sheets. They are small, lightweight, flexible and can penetrate cell membranes. They also possess high thermal and electrical conductivity, tensile strength, and temperature resistance. As a result, CNTs are widely used to manufacture sporting goods, actuators, thin-film electronics, device modeling and energy storage systems, water filters, and thermal conductivity and electromagnetic shields.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2021

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

The global carbon nanotubes market reached a value of US$ 4.05 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 10.8 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 17.20% during 2022-2027.

Carbon Nanotubes Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the expanding aerospace industry across the globe as CNTs are widely employed in aircraft wings and fuselages to prevent aircraft icing and reduce satellite weight. In addition, the increasing utilization of CNTs to manufacture drug delivery and biosensing systems represent another major growth-inducing factor.

Besides this, CNTs are widely employed in the wind energy sector to develop supercapacitors and turbine blade reinforcements. This, coupled with the widespread adoption of multi-walled product variants in cathode-ray lighting elements and wafer processing, is positively influencing the market growth.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for CNTs from the clothing and apparel industry to manufacture premium fashion apparel and bulletproof jackets is also creating a favorable market outlook across the globe.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Carbon Nanotubes Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Arkema S.A, Cabot Corporation, Carbon Solutions Inc., Cheap Tubes Inc., Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd., Kumho Petrochemical Co. Ltd., LG Chem Ltd. (LG Corporation), Nanocyl SA, OCSiAl, Ossila Ltd., Raymor Industries Inc. and Showa Denko K.K.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, method and application.

Breakup by Product:

• Multi Walled Carbon Nanotubes (MWCNT)

• Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes (SWCNT)

Breakup by Method:

• Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

• Catalytic Chemical Vapor Deposition (CCVD)

• High-Pressure Carbon Monoxide Reaction

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Polymers

• Electrical and Electronics

• Energy

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

