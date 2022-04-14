Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,049 in the last 365 days.

Police request localities to suspend Trịnh Văn Quyết’s assets

VIETNAM, April 14 -  

Police search FLC Group headquarters. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Police Agency has sent a written request to several localities to suspend the transfer, purchase and sale of assets and shares under the ownership of former FLC Chairman Trịnh Văn Quyết and related persons.

The move aimed to serve the investigation into Trịnh Văn Quyết for stock market manipulation.

The Ministry of Public Security requested the People’s Committee of the localities to review and provide information and documents on assets related to real estate and shares belonging to Trịnh Văn Quyết and his wife Lê Thị Ngọc Diệp, as well as his two younger sisters Trịnh Thị Thuý Nga and Trịnh Thị Minh Huế.

Previously, Quyết and his two sisters were detained.

The Ministry also suggests that the provinces temporarily suspend the transfer, purchase, sale, donation, or mortgage transactions of the assets.

The Investigation Police Agency, on April 8, sent a document to eight banks requesting them to provide information to serve the investigation of Trịnh Văn Quyết, Chairman of FLC Group Joint Stock Company, for stock market manipulation.

The banks were requested to cooperate in providing account registration documents, account statements, savings accounts, loans and transaction documents of Quyết and his two younger sisters.

On March 29, the Investigation Police Agency launched criminal proceedings against and arrested Quyết for stock market manipulation in the FLC Group, BOS Securities JSC and relevant companies.

Nga, Deputy CEO of BOS Securities JSC, and Huế, a FLC Group JSC’s accountant, were arrested several days later.

On January 10, Quyết sold 74.8 million FLC shares without any reports and notifications in advance as stipulated in regulations, triggering public concern and pushing the stock market into chaos.

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam immediately decided to block Quyết’s securities accounts to prevent him from committing other illegal acts. VNS

 

You just read:

Police request localities to suspend Trịnh Văn Quyết’s assets

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.