Police request localities to suspend Trịnh Văn Quyết’s assets

VIETNAM, April 14 -

Police search FLC Group headquarters. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Investigation Police Agency has sent a written request to several localities to suspend the transfer, purchase and sale of assets and shares under the ownership of former FLC Chairman Trịnh Văn Quyết and related persons.

The move aimed to serve the investigation into Trịnh Văn Quyết for stock market manipulation.

The Ministry of Public Security requested the People’s Committee of the localities to review and provide information and documents on assets related to real estate and shares belonging to Trịnh Văn Quyết and his wife Lê Thị Ngọc Diệp, as well as his two younger sisters Trịnh Thị Thuý Nga and Trịnh Thị Minh Huế.

Previously, Quyết and his two sisters were detained.

The Ministry also suggests that the provinces temporarily suspend the transfer, purchase, sale, donation, or mortgage transactions of the assets.

The Investigation Police Agency, on April 8, sent a document to eight banks requesting them to provide information to serve the investigation of Trịnh Văn Quyết, Chairman of FLC Group Joint Stock Company, for stock market manipulation.

The banks were requested to cooperate in providing account registration documents, account statements, savings accounts, loans and transaction documents of Quyết and his two younger sisters.

On March 29, the Investigation Police Agency launched criminal proceedings against and arrested Quyết for stock market manipulation in the FLC Group, BOS Securities JSC and relevant companies.

Nga, Deputy CEO of BOS Securities JSC, and Huế, a FLC Group JSC’s accountant, were arrested several days later.

On January 10, Quyết sold 74.8 million FLC shares without any reports and notifications in advance as stipulated in regulations, triggering public concern and pushing the stock market into chaos.

The State Securities Commission of Vietnam immediately decided to block Quyết’s securities accounts to prevent him from committing other illegal acts. VNS