Cancer Registry Software Market Size to Hit US$ 117.65 Bn by 2030

The global cancer registry software market size is projected to hit over US$ 117.65 billion by 2030 from valued at US$ 53.76 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2030.

Cancer registry software is a database or information system that assists in the collection of data on cancer patients. The increasing incidence of cancer around the world is one of the primary factors driving the worldwide cancer registry software market. Cancer registry software assists in the tracking and monitoring of cancer patients' health. Researchers and healthcare practitioners can use the data produced by cancer registry software to create therapies for cancer treatment. As a result, in the next years, the global cancer registry software market is predicted to expand. Furthermore, over the forecast period, the expanding geriatric population would drive the growth of the cancer registry software market.

Regional Snapshot

North America is the largest segment for cancer registry software market in terms of region.The U.S. is dominating the cancer registry software market in the North America region. Major industry participants functioning in the cancer registry software market can be found in the North American region. Due to the rising occurrence of cancer in this region, the cancer registry software industry is growing. Furthermore, cancer registry software is in high demand in North America as a result of substantial technology investments.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing region in the cancer registry software market.Emerging countries like Japan and China are working hard to develop the cancer registry software industry. Furthermore, the major companies in the market are partnering with government agencies to expand the healthcare sector. The cancer registry software market in Asia-Pacific is growing as a result of this aspect.

Scope of the Cancer Registry Software Market

Market Size in 2021 USD 53.76 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 9.1% Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Largest Revenue Holder North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 to 2030 Companies Covered Rocky Mountain Cancer Data Systems, Onco Inc., Elekta AB, IBM Corporation, C/Net Solutions, Ordinal Data Inc., McKesson Corporation, Himagine Solutions Inc., Electronic Registry Systems Inc., CONDUENT Inc.

Report Highlights

On the basis of software, standalone segment holds the largest market share in the global cancer registry software market. The standalone cancer registry software has the most up-to-date and sophisticated features. It's very simple to set up and utilize. The standalone cancer registry software also helps to save money on overhead.





On the basis of deployment model, on-premise segment holds the largest market share in the global cancer registry software market. On-premise cancer registry software is mostly used by research institutes that do cancer research. Advanced capabilities are built into the on-premise cancer registry software, making it simple to save data.





On the basis of component, commercial segment holds the largest market share in the global cancer registry software market. When opposed to a public database, the data saved in a commercial database is far safer. The data in the commercial database may be tracked with ease.





On the basis of end use, government and third-party segment holds the largest market share in the global cancer registry software market. Cancer registry software is being widely adopted by governments in both developed and developing countries. This program aids in the tracking and monitoring of cancer patients in their area.





Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of cancer

The cancer is regarded as very crucial diseases which can lead to death of the person. According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cancer patients is growing at a rapid pace. To curb the effects of this disease, the researchers are constantly working to discover new treatments and diagnostics. Thus, growing prevalence of cancer is driving the cancer registry software market growth.

Restraints

Lack of integration of software

The integration of the cancer registry software in the hospitals and healthcare centers is quite difficult. The hospitals use traditional type of systems to record and track patient’s health and wellbeing. Therefore, for them it is difficult to adopt latest technologies and advanced software. As a result, lack of integration of software is restricting the growth of the global cancer registry software market over the forecast period.

Opportunities

Growing government initiatives

The government all around the world is taking constant initiatives against the cancer. Every year, the cancer is causing death on large number. The government is also collaborating with healthcare centers and research centers for developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. This is leading to the growth prospects for the market. Thus, growing government initiatives is creating lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the cancer registry software market.

Challenges

Data security and privacy concerns

The cancer registry software contains wide range of information regarding patient who is suffering from cancer. The hackers can easily hack information through particular system or software. The leakage of confidential information can cause adverse consequences on the healthcare sector. Thus, data security and privacy concerns are a major challenge for the market.

Recent Developments

The Lung Cancer Foundation and the American Lung Association teamed up in February 2018 to develop the Lung Cancer Patient Registry, which allows users to save extensive patient information.

The Kentucky Cancer Registry entered into an agreement with the National Cancer Institute in June 2018 and was awarded $ 2.6 million for its engagement in the SEER program of the National Cancer Institute.

Market Segmentation

By Software

Cross disciplinary

Specific

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based

By Component

Commercial

Public

By End Use

Government and third party

Private payers

Hospital and medical practice

Pharma biotech and medical device companies

Research institutes





By Functionality

Cancer Reporting to Meet State & Federal Regulations

Patient Care Management

Product Outcome Evaluation

Medical Research and Clinical Studies

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





