Gov. Wolf: 63 New Manufacturing Jobs Coming to Sullivan County as New England-Based UnityLab Moves Headquarters to Pennsylvania

Wolf Administration to hold press conference at 10:30 AM today, 11178 Route 220, Dushore, PA 18614

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that UnityLab will create 63 new jobs and relocate its New England-based headquarters to Pennsylvania with the acquisition of manufacturing company Hoffman-New Yorker Inc. in Dushore, Sullivan County.

“This project will provide a huge boost to the regional economy in Sullivan County,” said Gov. Wolf. “Pennsylvania has so much to offer to businesses that are looking to expand here or relocate their operations to the commonwealth. My administration will continue to make strategic investments in projects like this that will help create new jobs, retain existing ones, and support solid employers for years to come.”

Brent Vernon, Executive Director of the Governor’s Action Team, is holding a press conference at 10:30 AM today and will be joined by company and local officials at the manufacturing facility at 11178 Route 220, Dushore, PA 18614.

“I want to commend UnityLab for committing to Pennsylvania and to Sullivan County,” said Vernon. “By acquiring and rehabilitating this facility, they will be an economic cornerstone for this region for many years to come.”

UnityLab is acquiring Hoffman-New Yorker and its existing 76,000-square-foot headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Dushore, Cherry Township, Sullivan County.

“We are thrilled to establish the new headquarters of UnityLab in Sullivan County,” said Jonathan Benjamin, CEO of UnityLab. “Our entire team is very grateful for the tremendous support we have received to make our relocation and redevelopment efforts possible. We are excited to bring new jobs to the area and become a positive member of our new community.”

UnityLab received a funding proposal from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) for a $189,000 Pennsylvania First grant and a $158,000 workforce development grant to help train workers. The company has committed to investing more than $2.8 million into the project, creating at least 63 new jobs and retaining 16 existing jobs statewide over the next three years.

The project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through the Governor’s Action Team, Gov. Wolf has invested more than $16.2 billion over the past seven years to support 409 completed projects, create more than 45,500 new jobs, and retain more than 140,300 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

Founded in 2018, UnityLab is a technology enabled maker of commercial appliances focused on meeting the needs of small businesses. Through its family of brands including Unity Laundry Systems and Hoffman-New Yorker, UnityLab offers high quality commercial laundry machines, steam pressing equipment, and boilers to over 25,000 customers worldwide.

For more information about the Governor’s Action Team or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the DCED website.