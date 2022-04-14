Maryland State Police Identify Body Found On I-95

April 14, 2022

(NORTH EAST, MD) – Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit positively identified the body found on I-95 as the mother of the child discovered in a fatal fire in Baltimore City.

The deceased is identified as Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland. Parnell was found deceased on April 12, 2022 in Cecil County. Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The preliminary investigation indicates Parnell is the biological mother of a four-year-old child who was the victim of a fatal fire that occurred on April 8, 2022 at a residence on Vancouver Road in Baltimore City. Four days later, a body, later identified as Parnell, was discovered by a member of a survey crew working in the area. The body was located near the wood line on northbound I-95, near mile marker 95.6, south of Belvedere Road.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are working with the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit to determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides. No suspects have been identified at this time. No further details are available at this time.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain confidential.

This case remains under investigation…

