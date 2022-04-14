Unmanned Composite Materials Market Size Worth USD 3,222.3 Million, Globally by 2027 at 14.8% CAGR - by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Enhanced unmanned system performance using composite materials is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The unmanned composite materials market is projected to be worth USD 3,222.3 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The unmanned composite materials market is observing high demand attributed to the growing demand for lightweight unmanned systems. Small UAVs usually suffer from performance drawbacks, including small load capacity, slow speed, low flying height, and short battery backup. Also, owing to the complexity of the operational environment, the frequency of damage occurring to the UAV body is comparatively high. The composite materials used in unmanned systems possess high specific strength and specific stiffness, considerably decreasing the unmanned systems’ weight with load cost reduction and payload increase, resulting in prolonged flight distance and time. Unmanned composite materials are of immense significance for use in miniaturized, lightweight, and high-performance unmanned system structures.

Key companies profiled in the Unmanned Composite Materials report include: Startasys Ltd., Solvay, Hexcel Corporation, Teledyne, Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Teijin Ltd., Gurit, Toray Industries, Renegade Materials Corporation, and Owens Corning, among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2019, Teijin Ltd. entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Renegade Materials Corporation. As part of the acquisition, Renegade materials Corporation will operate as Teijin’s wholly-owned subsidiary.

E-glass fiber finds widespread usage as the fiber composites reinforcement material in load-bearing sandwich construction, owing to its excellent mechanical features and resistance from environmental factors, but the primary behind its popularity is its relatively low price.​​​​​​​

Increasing adoption of drones is likely to fuel the market demand. The Federal Aviation Administration reports that in 2016, the number of commercial drones in the US was 42,000 and would substantially increase to 420,000 by the year 2021.

The global Unmanned Composite Materials market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. These companies are known to make hefty investments in research and development projects. Also, they control a considerable portion of the overall market share, thus limiting the entry of new players into the sector. The global Unmanned Composite Materials market report studies the prudent tactics undertaken by the leading market players, such as partnerships and collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, and joint ventures.

Competitive Terrain:

The Global Unmanned Composite Materials Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

Emergen Research has segmented the global unmanned composite materials market on the basis of type, platform, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Carbon Fiber Reinforced Polymer (CFRP)

Glass Fiber Reinforced Polymer (GFRP)

Aramid Fiber Reinforced Polymer (AFRP)

Boron Fiber Reinforced Polymer (BFRP)

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)

Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV)

Unmanned Ground Vehicle (UGV)

Autonomous Underwater Vehicle (AUV)

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

