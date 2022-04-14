Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Will Register 5.6% CAGR as Demand in Food & Beverage Sector Grows

Companies Profiled In Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market are Blue Star Limited, Carrier Corporation Frigoglass, SAIC Epta S.p.a., Refrigeration Dover Corporation, Haier Group, Arneg S.p.A, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd. Fagor Professional.

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global sales of multi-deck refrigerated display cases are set to be valued at over US$ 5,937.1 Mn in 2022, with a stable long-term projection, according to the latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). The report estimates the market to expand at over 5.6% CAGR from 2022-to 2032.

The increasing usage of multi-deck refrigerated display cases in the retail food and beverage sector will facilitate market growth. Increasing disposable income as a result of economic growth has fueled spending on consumables in various developing economies. Therefore, the increasing number of middle-class consumers and rising brand consciousness among them have been driving the market for food and grocery retail sector.

A list of Key Players Covered in the Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market are:

Blue Star Limited

Carrier Corporation

Frigoglass SAIC

Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration

Dover Corporation

Haier Group

Arneg S.p.A

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Daikin Industries, Ltd.

Fagor Professional

Increasing urbanization has significantly increased the dependence on the storage and transportation of food & beverages. Moreover, the growth in number of quick services restaurants is creating conducive environment for sales of multi-deck refrigerated display cases.

The urban segment is the largest contributor to the overall revenue generated by the FMCG sector. Many FMCG products have a limited shelf life and thus require refrigeration. Due to this demand for multi-deck refrigerated display cases is rising.

Key Takeaways from Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Cases Market Study

By end-use, retail food and beverage sector is projected to hold over 74% volume share in the global market in 2022.

The remote multi-deck refrigerated display cases will remain top-selling product category, accounting for 62% of the market share.

Europe and North America will remain a primary markets and are expected to account for over 51% of the demand by 2022.

By Case Type, Gravity Coil is most commonly used in Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display. It is used to keep the product cold through convection heat transfer.

Leading multi-deck refrigerated display cases market players are improving their manufacturing capabilities in order to offer faster deliveries to customers. Procurement, collaboration & partnership are among the key strategies that will encourage market participants to strengthen their presence.





“The trend of integrating advanced technologies like digital twin and IOT will positively affect growth in the market. Sales of multi-deck refrigerated display cases will grow as number of supermarket and hypermarkets increases globally,” says a Future Market Insights analyst.

Who is winning?

The multi-deck refrigerated display cases market is fragmented, in which the key players account for around more than 50 to 60% of the market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their distribution networks in order to maintain their market presence.

Some of the key players in this industry include but are not limited to Blue Star Limited, Carrier Corporation, Frigoglass SAIC, Epta S.p.a. Refrigeration, Dover Corporation, Haier Group, Arneg S.p.A, Illinois Tool Works Inc. and others

Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Product Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product USPs / Features

4.3. Strategic Promotional Strategies

5. Global Multi-Deck Refrigerated Display Case Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume (Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume (Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC Continued…!

