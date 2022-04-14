Women’s Health Market Analysis, Trends, Development Strategy, Future Prospects and Regional Forecast by 2027

Emergen Research

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest and updated research report on the Global women’s health market covers a comprehensive overview of the Women’s Health market, future economic condition, competitive landscape mapping, supply and demand trends, and production and consumption analysis. The report also covers the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Women’s Health market. The pandemic has dynamically affected all aspects of life on a global scale along with drastic changes in the economy and market conditions. The report covers the currently fluctuating market scenario along with present and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact. The report encompasses the historical data, company overview, financial standing, and necessary information about the new and key players of the market.

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Women’s Health Market Size – USD 9.51 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 12.5%, Market Trends –Surging demand for female contraceptives

Get a sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/91

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Women’s Health market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Women’s Health market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment. Therefore, the report fully covers the profound impact of COVID-19 on this industry, with a special focus on the affected industry segments. However, the market is expected to regain momentum in the post-COVID-19 era. The report also offers an initial and future impact assessment of the pandemic on the Women’s Health industry. Hence, the vital COVID-19 insights offered by the report are expected to help organizations manage their businesses effectively in extreme economic uncertainties.

This section of the report is solely targeted at readers looking to select the most appropriate and lucrative segments of the Women’s Health sector in a strategic manner. The segmental analysis also helps companies interested in this sector make optimal business decisions and achieve their desired goals.

The women’s healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others.

Increasing investments in femtech would give the players in the industry many growth opportunities, thus boosting the women’s health market over the forecast period. Novel femtech such as wearable tools for recording and controlling the health of patients are likely to propel women’s health market demand in the upcoming years. Firms engaged in the production of mobile apps associated with menstruation and or fertility-tracking comprise, Clue, Glow, DOT, Eve, and Cycles, among others

Key participants include Merck Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

By product type, devices held a substantial women’s health market share in 2019. The introduction of minimally invasive methods has escalated the demand for several surgical procedures amid the women population. Also, a growing trend among female patients’ towards technologically advanced techniques for treatment is the causative of market growth. Besides, it provides various other prospective benefits comprising prolonged prospects for education and women empowerment, along with maintaining a healthy population and economic growth of nations

By application, hormonal infertility is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.6% in the forecast period. High levels of FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) in female blood may decrease the chances of conceiving. Also, abnormal estradiol, a kind of estrogen hormone, levels may reduce the possibility of success in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Emergen Research has segmented the global women’s health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/womens-health-market

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals Clinics

Obstetrics Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By end-users, research institutes are projected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period. Various research institutes such as the Women’s Health Research Institute (WHRI) undertake several research activities to improve the health of women, especially reproductive health. Academic research institutes carry out many R&D activities to develop novel drugs and devices, which would fuel the market growth in the upcoming years.

The women’s health market in the North America American region, in terms of revenue, contributed to the largest market share in 2019, attributed to the growing prevalence of women-related diseases aimed at enhancing the quality of life on promoting wellbeing and safet

Highlights of the TOC:

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Women’s Health market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Women’s Health market size

2.2 Latest Women’s Health market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Women’s Health market key players

3.2 Global Women’s Health size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Women’s Health market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Key Points of Women’s Health Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Women’s Health market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Women’s Health market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Women’s Health market

Request a discount on the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/91

Related reports:

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

RNA Transcriptomics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs