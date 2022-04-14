Aminoethylethanolamine Market Size is Booming Worldwide in Upcoming Years till 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing use of aminoethylethanolamine in chemical and textile processing is another major factor expected to contribute to revenue growth of the market.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA) market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing use of AEEA for manufacturing wet-adhesion additives for latex paints, industrial production of fuel and oil additives, and as a building block for fabric softeners and surfactants are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Aminoethylethanolamine makes the textiles less harsh and more pleasing to touch. It is also used as an intermediate to produce polycarboxylic acids and chelating agents. In addition, 2-aminomethylethanolamine is increasingly used as an absorbent for carbon dioxide from post-combustion exhaust gases. This is another factor expected to contribute to revenue growth to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA) is a diamine comprising two atoms of nitrogen that effectively absorb carbon dioxide and one OH group that boosts solubility of AEEA in aqueous solutions. AEEA exhibits higher performance as compared to other industrial amines owing to higher solubility, lower vapor pressure, greater heat absorption, higher absorption capacity, and lower desorption energy. Aminoethylethanolamine (AEEA) is a member of the class of ethyleneamines and is widely used in a broad array of applications. AEEA is a colorless liquid and has a higher viscosity as compared to Ethylenediamine (EDA) and Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA). AEEA is chiefly used as a building block in the manufacture of corrosion inhibitors, weight-strength resins, asphalt additives, lube oil additives, epoxy curing agents, coatings, urethanes, ore flotation, polyamide resins, and chemical intermediates, among others. Aminoethylethanolamine is also used in the manufacture of paper products and water treatment products.

Major Companies in the Market Include:

BASF SE

Nouryon

Dow Chemical Company

Parsol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Huntsman Corporation (HUN)

Restek Corporation

Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.

PolyOne Corporation

Sanitized AG

BioCote Limited

The COVID-19 impact:

The growing COVID-19 pandemic has led to the weakening demand for coatings in electronics, automotive, construction, and white goods. The market has the capacity to bounce back, but it completely depends on the duration of the lockdown, and also the impact of the virus on the economy. Even though the overall demand of the market is falling, the demand for Aminoethylethanolamine Market is expected to rise in the coming years.

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

<99%

>99%

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Chelating Agent

Surfactants

Textile Additives

Lubricants

Fabric Softeners

Others

Regional Outlook

For comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Aminoethylethanolamine market is analysed across key geographies namely: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). Each of these regions is analysed on basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

