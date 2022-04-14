Submit Release
News Search

There were 727 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,035 in the last 365 days.

Launching of construction of new metallurgical enterprise and gold refining enterprise of "TALCO Gold" CJSC in Konchoch area of ​​Ayni district

TAJIKISTAN, April 14 - On April 14 the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new metallurgical plant and gold refinery of "TALCO Gold" CJSC in Konchoch area of Ayni district.

It was noted that these two new enterprises will be built and put into operation within a year with a high level of quality and equipped with modern technological lines.

The production capacity of the new metallurgical enterprise is 2.2 tons of gold (99.99%) per year, 15 thousand tons of antimony powder 99.85 percent and 6 thousand tons of white antimony 99.5 percent.

With the commissioning of two new enterprises of CJSC "TALCO Gold", the production of gold and antimony will reach its maximum, and more than 500 local residents will be provided with permanent jobs. In the process of construction and installation of equipment, more than a thousand people will be employed.

It should be noted that today the production capacity of CJSC "TALCO Gold" is 10% of the world antimony market, and in case of doubling its production it will become the largest antimony plant in the world.

You just read:

Launching of construction of new metallurgical enterprise and gold refining enterprise of "TALCO Gold" CJSC in Konchoch area of ​​Ayni district

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.