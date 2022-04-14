Launching of construction of new metallurgical enterprise and gold refining enterprise of "TALCO Gold" CJSC in Konchoch area of ​​Ayni district

TAJIKISTAN, April 14 - On April 14 the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new metallurgical plant and gold refinery of "TALCO Gold" CJSC in Konchoch area of Ayni district.

It was noted that these two new enterprises will be built and put into operation within a year with a high level of quality and equipped with modern technological lines.

The production capacity of the new metallurgical enterprise is 2.2 tons of gold (99.99%) per year, 15 thousand tons of antimony powder 99.85 percent and 6 thousand tons of white antimony 99.5 percent.

With the commissioning of two new enterprises of CJSC "TALCO Gold", the production of gold and antimony will reach its maximum, and more than 500 local residents will be provided with permanent jobs. In the process of construction and installation of equipment, more than a thousand people will be employed.

It should be noted that today the production capacity of CJSC "TALCO Gold" is 10% of the world antimony market, and in case of doubling its production it will become the largest antimony plant in the world.