8K Technology Market Surveying Report, Drivers, Scope and Regional Analysis by 2021-2028

Increasing demand for high-resolution televisions and growing availability of a variety of products to empower 8K content creation is driving 8K technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Emergen Research’s latest document, titled ‘Global 8K Technology Market - Forecast to 2028,’ is one of the most sought-after market reports involving an in-depth analysis of the global 8K Technology market. The report’s authors have offered necessary details on the latest 8K Technology market trends and the crucial parameters impacting both short-term and long-term market growth. Its panoramic view of the 8K Technology industry entails useful insights into the estimated 8K Technology market size, revenue share, and sales & distribution networks. Such helpful market insights are bound to help readers outline this industry’s key outcome in the near future. Those are further intended to assist businesses involved in this sector in sound decision-making and formulating lucrative business plans.

The global 8K technology market is expected to reach a market size of USD 117.55 Billion by 2028 and register a robust revenue CAGR. Increasing demand for high-resolution television experience is among some other key factors driving growth of the global 8K technology market currently, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Growing availability of various products to empower 8K content creation is expected to further propel global 8K technology market growth. Increasing research & development activities for advancements in display technology is also expected to boost market growth going forward.

Some of the key participants in this industry include:

Dell Technologies Inc., Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Canon Inc., BOE Japan Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Sharp Corporation, Red.com LLC, and JVCKENWOOD Corporation

Key insights presented in the report:

Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global 8K Technology market

Sales revenue by key players and new entrants

Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers.

Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures

Regional analysis to provide insight to recent trends and opportunities

Key Highlights of Report

Increasing technological advancements in televisions and monitors to improve visual experience is supporting high sales of these products and driving revenue growth of the television segment currently. This segment is expected to register a significantly high revenue CAGR of 53.4% over the forecast period.

Among the resolution segments, the 7680 x 4320 resolution segment is expected to lead in terms of revenue contribution to the global 8K Technology market during the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing usage of 7680 x 4320 resolution in 8K televisions.

In terms of revenue, the entertainment segment is expected to lead due to increasing adoption of 8K Technology in the film industry to ensure better picture quality and enhance viewer experience.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 8K Technology market on the basis of product, resolution, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Projector

Television

Organic Light-Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Light-Emitting Diode (LED)

Liquid-Crystal Display (LCD)

Quantum Dot Liquid Crystal Displays (QD-LCD)

Micro-LED

Monitor & Notebook

Camera

Resolution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

7680 x 4320

8192 x 8192

8192 x 5120

8192 x 4320

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Hospitality

Education

Defense

Retail

Healthcare

Sports

Entertainment

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. 8K Technology Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. 8K Technology Market By Product Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. 8K Technology Market By Resolution Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. 8K Technology Market By End-use Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. 8K Technology Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Regional Overview:

The global 8K Technology market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global 8K Technology market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Questions addressed in the report:

What is the estimated market growth rate throughout the forecast period?

Which end-use industry is expected to witness the highest demand for 8K Technology in the near future?

What is the regulatory framework governing the application of 8K Technology in the food industry?

Which manufacturing processes are utilized for the production of 8K Technology?

