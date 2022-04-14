Global Military Communication Systems Market Size projected to grow at over 3.8% CAGR to 2027
The increasing number of security breaches in defense agencies and extensive rise in investment in the defense & foreign intelligence
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Military Communication Systems Market is forecasted to be worth USD 44.89 billion by 2027. The key factors influencing the market include increasing usage of geospatial intelligence, rising cybercrimes involving the data breaches from the confidential governing bodies, rising threats & tensions in asymmetric welfare, and growing investment in the defense bodies & foreign intelligence platforms, among others.
Besides, extensive emphasis on the common operating picture (COP) of the military operations, and higher capabilities of information dominance, battlefield awareness, and decision advantages of the command and control systems are the crucial reasons behind the enormous growth of this market. Also higher usage of space-based command and control infrastructure and smart city command center applications are expected to fuel the market growth.
The Global Military Communication Systems Report is a panoramic study of the overall Military Communication Systems market published by Emergen Research and covers a wide-ranging analysis of the technological advancements and product developments in the Military Communication Systems market. The report provides a detailed analysis of the key factors of the Military Communication Systems market that are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the Military Communication Systems industry.
Some major companies in the market report include The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Rockwell Collins, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, Thales Group, Leonardo S.p.A., Raytheon Company, and General Dynamics, among others.
Key Highlights from the Report
In May 2020, BAE Systems announced the completion of the accusation of the business of Airborne Tactical Radios of Raytheon Technologies Corporation. This acquisition will help deliver game-changing electronic mission and control solutions for their customers.
The Defense Intelligence is growing with the fastest CAGR of 6.3% throughout the projected period owing to its higher incorporation of intelligence protocols, including the nextgen communication, surveillance, reconnaissance, information fusion & data analytics, electronic welfare & spectrum dominance, and cyber control systems, among others.
The regions in the Asia Pacific lead by China, India, Japan, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense grooming purposes and commercial applications. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, along with a higher economic development, enhancement in the technological industry deliberately help propel the Military Communication Systems market enforcement.
Emergen Research has segmented into the global Military Communication Systems Market on the basis of Application, Platform, Component, End Users, and Region:
Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Military Commands
Homeland Security & Cyber Protection
Military Critical Infrastructure
Routine Operations
Emergency Services
Transportation System
Others
Platform Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Land
Airborne
Naval
Joint
Space
Component Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Products
Services
End Users Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017-2027)
Army
Air force
Navy
Defense Intelligence
Commercial Services
Regional Analysis:
The report further examines the market in the key regions of the world with regard to production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand ratio, revenue generation, market share and size, and presence of prominent players in the regions. The report also covers the expansion plans undertaken by companies in the regions under the regional analysis section.
Key regions in the market include:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
Italy
Germany
France
Rest of EU
Asia Pacific
India
Japan
China
South Korea
Australia
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Chile
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Table of Content
Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Key Insights
Chapter 4. Military Communication Systems Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Military Communication Systems Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 6. Military Communication Systems Market By Platform Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 7. Military Communication Systems Market By Component Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 8. Military Communication Systems Market By End Users Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)
Chapter 9. Military Communication Systems Market Regional Outlook
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
